Information provided the San Benito Health Care District. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

San Benito Health Care District (District) received a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) from San Benito County and Salinas Valley Health signaling that they are ready to begin more formal discussions collaboration with the District for the management operation of District facilities including Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH).

The letter, which was sent late in the day on October 26, proposes the formation of a joint powers authority but does not yet provide detail about the participants, capitalization or management terms. These terms are proposed to be developed over the next 60-90 days.

“We are pleased the County is interested in moving forward with substantive discussions about the future of HHMH,” said Mary Casillas, interim-CEO for the hospital. “We are looking forward to hearing more from the County and Salinas Valley Health on their proposal and vision for ensuring access to quality healthcare for San Benito County residents.”

The County’s LOI represents the second LOI the District has received.

“We will continue to work with all interested parties that come forward,” said Casillas. “Our main goal is to find the best partner with the means, experience and commitment to maintain access to healthcare for all residents of San Benito County.”