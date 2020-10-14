San Benito High School allows resumption of training and conditioning on campus

Student-athletes may participate in only one cohort and sport at a time.

Information provided by Adam Breen, San Benito High School District public information and community relations officer.

On Oct. 13, the San Benito High School Board of Trustees approved the guidelines and protocols developed by Athletic Director Todd Thatcher for student-athletes and coaches to resume training and conditioning in outdoor facilities on campus as of Monday, Oct. 19. The maximum ratio of student-athletes to coaches will be 14 to one or 14 to two. The Central Coast Section has set Dec. 14 as the official start date for Season 1 (fall sports).

Among the guidelines are that students may participate in only one cohort at a time and may participate in only one sport at a time. Students who miss a workout with their assigned cohort will not be allowed to join another cohort to make up the missed cohort. All coaches and athletes will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 prior to a workout, including temperature checks. Coaches must wear face coverings at all times and students must wear face coverings to and from all workouts while on campus. Strict social distancing will be enforced at workouts and parents/guardians must sign permission slips in order for their student-athletes to participate.

Workouts may be up to five days a week, Monday through Friday, not to exceed 90 minutes per workout. Workouts will consist of skill development and/or conditioning. Under no circumstances can there be physical contact, such as games or scrimmages. Coaches must sanitize all equipment after each cohort completes their workout. If any member of a cohort is diagnosed with COVID-19 within a cohort, that cohort will be suspended and all members placed in a 14-day quarantine. Students are encouraged to reach out to coaches for more information. The list is available here and on the “Athletics” page of the school website.