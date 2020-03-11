San Benito High School postpones 8th Grade Preview Nights

School said all other campus events, including sporting events and Saturday’s dance, remain scheduled as planned, but could be postponed or cancelled pending further guidance from health officials.

San Benito High School has decided to postpone the 8th Grade Preview Nights scheduled for March 11-12 in the school auditorium in relation to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); Noche de Familia on March 12 is also postponed.

SBHS is acting out of an abundance of caution based on San Benito County Public Health Services’ recommendation to postpone or cancel large community events where people will be within arm’s length of one another. The annual 8th Grade Preview Night, which includes teacher participation, remains on schedule for April 22, according to a recent release.

The release said San Benito High School continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation, in conjunction with guidance from local, state and federal health officials. As of the morning March 11, there were no reported, active cases of COVID-19 in San Benito County. They are monitoring the changes daily and will provide updates as they become available.

All other campus events, including sporting events and Saturday’s dance, remain scheduled as planned, but could be postponed or cancelled pending further guidance from health officials.

As a reminder, if your child is sick, please keep them home from school until they haven’t had a fever for the last 24 hours. To help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and flu, follow these tips:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Individuals with chronic health issues and/or individuals experiencing severe symptoms should be evaluated by a medical professional.

If you haven’t already done so, there is still time to get a flu vaccination.

Additionally, the California Department of Public Health does not recommend the use of face masks for general prevention and that hand-washing provides better protection from infectious diseases.

San Benito High School is taking precautions to keep campus safe and sanitary for students, faculty and staff, including providing hand sanitizer and tissues in all classrooms and offices, and cleaning all classroom desks each afternoon or evening, the release said.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact School Nurse Tess Smith at (831) 637-5831, ext. 126 or by email at tsmith@sbhsd.k12.ca.us. You may also direct questions to the following offices:

Principal’s Office: Kaycee Day, ext. 172

Human Resources: Karla Ornelas, ext. 145

Superintendent’s Office: Carol Heiderich, Ext. 132