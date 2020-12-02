San Benito High School sports postponed due to continued statewide surge of COVID-19 infections

SBHS currently has 42 cohorts made up of more than 450 student-athletes who have been conditioning since mid-October.

Information provided by Adam Breen, San Benito High School District public information/community relations officer.

San Benito High School sports have been postponed in relation to the continued surge in COVID-19 infections statewide and will begin no sooner than Jan. 2. This includes football, cheer, boys’ and girls’ volleyball, water polo, cross country and field hockey.

According to a recent release, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has postponed the issuance of its updated youth sports guidance. Following that, the California Interscholastic Federation announced that all full practice and competition start dates for high school sports are officially on hold until updated guidance is issued.

Athletic Director Tod Thatcher said San Benito High School’s boys’ volleyball program, which had its season canceled last Spring, has been moved back to the Spring 2021 season in hopes the season can be played then.

“While our student-athletes and coaches understand the postponement due to the spike in COVID-19 statewide, it doesn’t make it any easier for all involved,” Thatcher said. “While I’m sure that there is disappointment and frustration, our student-athletes will continue to work extremely hard in our conditioning cohorts in preparation of a January start date.”

San Benito High School currently has 42 cohorts made up of more than 450 student-athletes who have been conditioning since mid-October, the release said. The Central Coast Section previously stated these conditioning cohorts may continue through Dec. 11. Many of the Baler Fall sports programs also participated in a month of conditioning cohorts in June and July.

“I am very proud of all of our student-athletes who have remained positive and have made significant gains in their physical conditioning during their participation in their respective cohorts,” Thatcher added. “Additionally, I am thankful for our dedicated Baler coaching staff who have continued to work with our student-athletes on the field, support our kids academically and continue to mentor them to be Baler Strong.”

Thatcher said additional updates will be announced when they are made available.

CDPH has also announced that for Season 1 (Fall) Sports, regional and state championship events have been cancelled.