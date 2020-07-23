San Benito High School Trustees approve distance learning plan

First day of school is planned for Aug. 13.

The San Benito High School Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to start the 2020-21 school year with a full distance learning model during a July 21 meeting. The first day of school is planned for Aug. 13.

Trustees previously adopted safety protocols for reopening the high school campus under a hybrid learning model on July 14, but moved toward resuming distance learning following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order that requires schools in counties on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list—San Benito included—to only offer distance learning until the county has been off the list for 14 consecutive days.

San Benito High School will revisit using a hybrid instructional model involving distance learning and in-person instruction as the local infection rate fluctuates.

The next school board meeting is planned for July 28.