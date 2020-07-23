Education / Schools

San Benito High School Trustees approve distance learning plan

First day of school is planned for Aug. 13.
San Benito High School administration building. File photo.
The San Benito High School Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to start the 2020-21 school year with a full distance learning model during a July 21 meeting. The first day of school is planned for Aug. 13.

Trustees previously adopted safety protocols for reopening the high school campus under a hybrid learning model on July 14, but moved toward resuming distance learning following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order that requires schools in counties on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list—San Benito included—to only offer distance learning until the county has been off the list for 14 consecutive days.

San Benito High School will revisit using a hybrid instructional model involving distance learning and in-person instruction as the local infection rate fluctuates.

The next school board meeting is planned for July 28.

 

