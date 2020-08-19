San Benito local awarded agriculture scholarship

Savanna Souza studying agricultural communications at the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture.

OSU's Agricultural Hall, the home of the Ferguson College of Agriculture. Photo courtesy of Ferguson College of Agriculture.

Hollister local Savanna Souza, an Agricultural Communications major at Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture, was recently honored with the Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“Oklahoma State has a fantastic agricultural communications program, which was ultimately the deciding factor for me,” said Souza. “I chose to study this major for a multitude of reasons, mostly importantly it combines my passions for marketing, design, and entrepreneurship with the strong values and support of the agricultural industry. Hopefully with my degree I will be able to pursue a career as a creative director for an agricultural based company.”

The scholarship is a part of more than $1.7 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments. Students from all majors are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.

Souza returned home in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She finished her classes online for the remaining Spring semester.

“My experience during the pandemic has definitely been a roller coaster, which I’m sure most everyone can relate to. Being unable to finish out my freshman year of college was not an ideal situation. However the health and safety of others is far more important and a larger priority,” Souza said.

The sophomore is excited to return to school this fall.

“The Ferguson College of Agriculture is literally a family to their students, offering undeniable support, advice, and resources during this difficult time. Although classes and campus will look different this year, the culture and atmosphere on being back at OSU is unbeatable.”