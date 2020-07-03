San Benito County urges residents to stay home on the Fourth of July

Health officials across the region urge residents to protect themselves and the community by celebrating from home this holiday weekend.

Information provided by San Benito County

The San Benito County released the following statement:

With COVID-19 spreading rapidly in many Bay Area neighborhoods, health officials across the region urge residents to protect themselves and the community by celebrating from home this holiday weekend.

The Fourth of July is traditionally a time for firework displays, cookouts and parades, but this year the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many communities to cancel public events. Gatherings with others from outside your household, such as members of the extended family, are potentially risky.

Health officers from the Counties of San Benito, Santa Cruz, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo and Solano and the City of Berkeley, say staying home this year is a healthy choice.

“Holidays are a traditional time for families and friends to come together and celebrate”, said Dr. David Ghilarducci, San Benito County Health Officer “but the more we gather outside of our own households the more COVID-19 spreads in the community leading to a higher risk of serious illness in our families.”

COVID-19 spreads through close contact with other people, and many people who become infected show no symptoms or have mild symptoms and do not realize they are infected. But they can pass the virus to others who may become very sick, which could easily happen at a backyard barbecue.

That is why Bay Area health officers recommend people who are not members of the same household remain physically distant. The best ways to protect yourself and slow the spread of COVID-19 include:

Continuing to stay home as much as possible

Practicing physical distancing outside the home

Wearing face coverings or masks when outside your home

Avoiding gatherings with people outside your immediate household

Washing your hands thoroughly and frequently

Staying home from work or school if you feel sick

All Bay Area residents are also encouraged to consider getting tested for COVID-19, and to do so immediately if they have symptoms. Check with your local health department for more information about testing and about efforts in your community to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, please visit http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/.