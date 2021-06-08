News Release

San Benito Sheriff Office identifies suspect in shooting

Authorities are also requesting information on a female that was with the suspect.
Seal courtesy of San Benito County Sheriff's Office.
The San Benito Sheriff Office issued an advisory asking the public for help locating a murser suspect.

According to the advisory, Alfredo Arredondo, 29, has a warrant for his arrest for charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of Adolfo “Junior” Davila.

The Sheriff’s Office is also looking for information on a female that was with him on April 4 and 5. The name of the female was not provided. The advisory stated she will be charged for her participation in this murder.

Sheriff Office: 831-636-4080

