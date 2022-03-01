San Benito Sheriff’s Department honors its own

27 members were featured in a ceremony that included medal awards, employees of the year and promotions.

Abram Gaytan and his wife Dalia after she placed the pin on his uniform. Photo by Robert Eliason.

A belated ceremony acknowledging members of the San Benito County Sheriff’s Department was held on Feb. 26 at San Benito High School in Hollister. Held at the main auditorium, 27 members of the department were honored in front of a packed audience of family and friends.

“A sheriff’s office like ours is really small,” Sheriff Eric Taylor told BenitoLink. “We have not always had a place to hold these ceremonies and you quickly fall off of these things when you bring in a lot of new employees. But is it important to me that they feel appreciated and that their families feel like they are part of our family. It is the kind of job where they might not feel comfortable being recognized, but I decided to pull rank on them and make them all come today.”

The event began with the presentation of an Exceptional Duty Medal to Capt. Thomas Keylon and a Lifesaving Medal to retired Deputy Marc Williams. Keylon’s medal was in recognition of his work in resolving the murder of Yoon “Clara” Ji. Williams was honored for his intervention in a suicide attempt that put his own life at risk.

Following medal awards, Taylor led 11 deputies and officers in the oath of office, a public formality as the oaths had been officially administered when they joined the force. Taylor then recognized 11 officers who had recently been promoted.

One of the honorees was Abram Gaytan, who was recently promoted to sergeant and has been with the department for 16 years.

“It was a childhood dream of mine to go into law enforcement,” he said. “Sheriff Taylor has brought us together as a tight-knit family and is creating a friendlier form of community policing. Being a Hollister boy and being honored here where I went to high school, I am proud of this force and to be able to serve my hometown. ”

The tone of the event was subdued, as Taylor mentioned the death of Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado, killed in the line of duty the previous evening. “It is a reminder,” Taylor said, “that in this profession, we can go from celebration to mourning in a split second.”

Taylor said that his office would be temporarily lending 10 officers to Salinas to assist the city as it copes with Alvarado’s death.

After the ceremony, the attendees were treated to a lunch donated by the high school and served by its food truck.

List of Honorees

Medals

Capt. Thomas Keylon—Exceptional Duty Medal

Deputy Marc Williams (Ret.)—Lifesaving Medal



Employees of the Year

Kevin Burley—Deputy of the Year

Julia Cortez—Correctional Officer of the Year

Lisa Ponce—Civilian Employee of the Year



Oath of Office

Matt Charlesworth—deputy

Kody Gluhan—deputy

Jacob Humphreys—deputy

Eric Martinez—deputy

Ryan Miller—deputy

Matt O’Keefe—deputy

Desi Villanueva—deputy

Dominic Zanella—deputy

Justin Lemus—correctional officer

Jorge Mendoza—correctional officer

Janeth Munoz—correctional officer

Promotions

Tomas Corral—bureau commander

Kellie Kennedy—bureau commander

Mike Kirschmann—bureau commander

Silvestre Yerena—bureau commander

Breyon Canez—sergeant

Erik Figueroa—sergeant

Abram Gaytan—sergeant

Araceli Montalbo—sergeant

Mike Mull—sergeant

Yma Garcia—multi-service officer

Jeanene Rasmussen—multi-service officer

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.