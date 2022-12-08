San Benito Stage Company brings Christmas to the stage

The production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" is scheduled for Dec. 16 and 17.

Information by San Benito Stage Company

San Benito Stage Company announced it is having its first ever holiday production with “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Dec. 16 and 17.

“When Bob Bradford said that this year’s Christmas pageant wasn’t going to be ‘anything special,’ boy was he wrong,” the release said. “He and the town had no idea how different this year’s production would be.”

The release said the classic Nativity story is a family friendly show and features actors of all ages to bring this beloved children’s book to life.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” by Barbara Robinson, is based on her 1971 book of the same name.

The release said it is the story of how the “horrible Herdmans”, a group of unruly siblings, commandeer the local church’s annual Christmas pageant taking all of the leading roles for themselves. It adds that Grace Bradford, the director by default, attempts to manage the mayhem while enduring much unwelcome commentary from the locals.

“A comedy at its core, ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ is also both charming and heartwarming,” the release said. “Combined with classic carols, this production is the feel good show of the season and a ‘must see’ for the holidays.”