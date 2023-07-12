Information provided by San Benito Stage Company

San Benito Stage Company proudly presents “Footloose the Musical,” directed by Gilroy native and recent Christopher High graduate PJ Crocker. “Footloose” will be held at the Marguerite Maze Middle School Gym from July 14 through July 29.

We have transformed the Maze Middle School Gym into an engaging performance space where audiences can sit on three different sides of the thrust stage. The musical features the movie soundtrack written by Kenny Loggins in the ’80s, including “Footloose,” “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” and the cast is composed of 40 community members of all ages.

“Footloose” is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago who moves with his mother to the small town of Bomont. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the quirky, rural town, especially with Reverend Shaw Moore.

Ren is surprised to find out that dancing is banned in the town limits of Bomont. With the help of Ariel Moore (the Reverend’s daughter) and Willard Hewitt (his unlikely best friend), Ren and his friends go up against authority to bring back dancing to Bomont, and in the process helps the town heal from a tragedy that affected them all.

Families interested in attending “Footloose the Musical” should be aware that this show is rated PG-13 for discussion of mature topics including death, physical assault, and family discord. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to sanbenitostage.org.