San Benito Stage Company to air first virtual show of 2021

What if you had to use Zoom to audition online for a famous television show? 'Bad Auditions Caught on Camera' attempts to answer this question.

This article was contributed by Derek Barnes, a San Benito Stage Company board member.

San Benito Stage Company has started 2021 off by trying to keep community theater alive in this county. The company currently has four workshops happening each week night (except Fridays), and plans are in place to hold virtual paint workshops (first one on Feb. 27), and a one-act workshop for young actors who want to explore all aspects of theater (set to begin March 6).

San Benito Stage Company though is about theater productions and the company has four virtual productions lined up over the next four months.

The first of these productions, “Bad Auditions Caught on Camera,” is set to air Saturday Feb. 20 on the SBSC Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m. The show takes one of the most difficult aspect of the theater process, “auditioning,” and puts it into the digital landscape. What transpires is a comical show that audiences will be able to relate to. The show stars Sarah Smith, Jula Prak, Aislinn Barnes, Abby Chase, Charley Gilmore, Whitney Pintello, Ron Firstbrook, Chris Barrera, Adrienne Summers, Shannon Thiessen, Kayla Chizek, Joey Hokulani, and Maddi Alipaz. Directed by Jenny Arbizu, the show promises laughs, and an entertaining look at how technology has truly changed our lives in both the theater and real worlds.

San Benito Stage Company will be showing the play virtually for free. Donations to SBSC are appreciated.

For information on show time and virtual access, visit sanbenitostage.org or facebook.com/SanBenitoStageCompany.

The San Benito Stage Company’s Virtual Workshop Series is ongoing, with workshops covering topics such as improv and script analysis. Our Paint Series and One Act Workshop still have spots to register. For information or to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sbsc-virtual-workshop-paint-class-tickets-133240677453 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sbsc-virtual-workshop-one-act-project-tickets-133240023497.