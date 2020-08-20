San Benito Stage Company to host take-out dinner fundraiser and auction

Delivery options available for seniors and those with health issues.

This article was contributed by Jenny Arbizu, board member with the San Benito Stage Company.

In March, San Benito Stage Company (SBSC) was five days away from its third annual Casino Night Fundraiser when California community events came to a halt.

“As we got closer in March to the event and things started to unfold with COVID, we realized that it was not looking good,” said San Benito Stage Company Board President Derek Barnes. “As things continued to progress, we just knew that we probably weren’t going to be able to have an event like that at all this year.”

Due to the rapid spread and seriousness of COVID-19, the fundraising event (as well as SBSC’s annual summer camp and three musical productions) had to be cancelled for 2020.

“We are hoping we can pick right back up from where we left off in 2021,” said board member Jenny Arbizu. “We plan to produce the shows that we had lined-up for this year, starting with our children’s musical, ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.,’ in April.”

But first, San Benito Stage Company is hoping to receive the support of the community by having a take-out “Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser and Auction” on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Hollister Veterans Memorial Building.

“We have been providing San Benito County with quality shows and performances for 20 years,” Arbizu said. “We can truly use the help from the community now to keep our company thriving for years to come.”

SBSC’s Silver Sponsors, the Hollister VFW, will be preparing the homemade spaghetti sauce, meat or vegetarian, and spaghetti for the event. Plates come with garlic bread, salad and dessert. Dinner pick-up will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Every dinner ticket sold will enter a raffle to win a 40” TV.

Auction items will be on display at the Spaghetti Dinner pick-up, where guests can partake in early bidding after doors open at 4:30 pm. The live auction will begin on Facebook Live at 7 p.m.

“We have close to 20 baskets ready to auction off; all of which are fabulous items donated by local businesses and community members,” said Arbizu. “Now is the time we need to be supporting each other, especially during this time of economic need. By supporting SBSC and partaking in our virtual auction, the community will also be supporting those businesses who donated to us. And folks will have a wonderful evening of great food and entertainment, so it’s really a win-win event!”

Call (831) 636-0122 or visit www.sanbenitostage.org or www.facebook.com/SanBenitoStageCompany for more information on auction items or events. Food can be picked up from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building at 649 San Benito Street in Hollister, at the side-kitchen door. Special delivery option is available for seniors and those with health issues.

Visit this link for dinner tickets, or call (831) 636-0122. Deadline to purchase tickets is Wed. 8/26.