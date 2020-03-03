San Benito Stage Company to host third annual Casino Night

SBSC brings back popular event to support fundraising opportunities for actors, camp attendees and students.

This article was contributed by Derek Barnes with the San Benito Stage Company.

Back in 2017, San Benito Stage Company hosted its first fundraising Casino Night event at the Granada. In 2018, the second annual event was hosted at the IOOF hall. Both events were well attended and a really fun night. In 2019, SBSC had to put Casino Night on hiatus as it worked on its mobile theater options.

Now in 2020, SBSC is proud to say Casino Night will be back with some great new options on Saturday, March 21 from 6-10 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building at 649 San Benito Street in Hollister.

“We really wanted to bring this fundraiser back, because our attendees really have a fun time, and it supports our great organization,” said SBSC President Derek Barnes.

This year Casino Night has a new venue, more options for attendees and some great prizes to win. Barnes added, “we are excited to be having this event at the Veterans Memorial Hall. We have a great line up of entertainment, and games that I think will make this our best event yet.”

In addition to casino-style games, the fundraiser will also host a silent auction and four entertainment performers. Vocalists Jenna Hernandez and Jula Prak, comedian Johnny Pena, and jazz trio David Huboi and the Architecturals will all perform at the event.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Mars Hill, Postal Graphics, online at www.sanbenitostage.org, or at the door on the night of the event. Pre-sale tickets are $35/each ($40 at door), there is a non-playing option as well for $25. San Benito Stage Company is also offering discount tickets to VFW members for $30 (use online code sbscvfw).