San Benito Stage Company to offer virtual workshops for all ages

This article was contributed by Derek Barnes, a San Benito Stage Company board member.

Like most nonprofits in our community, San Benito Stage Company has been hit hard during this pandemic. Also like most nonprofits, San Benito Stage Company has been working on ways to still provide services to the community in new ways.

“We have hosted two virtual shows, and plans are in place to host four more to start this year off,” said board member Derek Barnes. The next offering for the stage company is in the virtual workshop space. “We have created a wide variety of workshops that can be utilize by all ages, skill level, and anyone interested in learning how different aspects of theater works.”

These workshops which begin at the end of this month (generally will be about a month long, with most meeting one time per week), will be hosted virtually to allow anyone, anywhere to be able to attend.

“We are hoping that we can keep our name out in the community that we are still around, and hopefully spark interest from people who want to get involved,” said Barnes.

Below is information on the workshops and how to register.

Improv: (Mondays beginning Feb. 1 6-8 p.m.) Participants in this workshop will be introduced to the tenets of improvisation through the use of drills, exercises and games. See and experience firsthand why improvisation is not just about comedy and performing, but a way to build more confidence and positivity. To register for this workshop please click here.

Scene Study: (Tuesdays beginning Jan. 26 6-8 p.m.) This workshop is all about exploring yourself as an actor. Participants will learn to become more free in their acting, learn how to enliven their acting skills so that they learn to take risks, make bold choices, and to have fun while doing it. To register for this workshop please click here.

All About Monologues: (Wednesdays beginning Feb. 3 6-8 p.m.) Ever wanted to be on TV? In movies? Perform on stage? Come learn how the professional actors do what they do! Monologues are an essential part of any performance, and in these workshops we will explore how to find a fun monologue, create a character, perform the monologue, and even write your own monologue! To register for this workshop please click here.

Script Analysis: (Thursdays beginning Jan. 28 7-8:30 p.m.) This book club style workshop will allow people to read multiple scripts each week, and then meet to discuss, evaluate, and potentially help SBSC identify future show options. To register for this workshop please click here.

One Act Project (Teens and Kids): (Saturdays beginning March 6 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Ever wanted to learn how to cast, direct, act, and block your own show or scene? Want to better understand why you love and appreciate theater? This workshop for kids and teens will help participants get answers to these questions in this interactive setting. To register for this workshop please click here.

Virtual Paint Party: (Saturday Feb. 27 or March 20 1-3 p.m.) Learn some fun painting techniques, paint theater inspired content, and have a fun artistic community session on Zoom. Even better we will supply you with everything you need to create your masterpiece. To register for any of these dates please click here.

Space is limited in each workshop. For more information email info@sanbenitostage.org.