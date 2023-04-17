San Juan Bautista Business Association makes official name change

It was formally registered as San Juan Committee.

Information provided by the San Juan Bautista Business Association

For the purpose of clarity and smoothness of business, the San Juan Bautista Business Association, formerly known as the San Juan Committee DBA San Juan Bautista Business Association, has filed a California Secretary of State “Certificate of Amendment of Articles of Incorporation Name Change Only – Nonprofit” and one with the Internal Revenue Service. Both have been received and approved. Registered as a non-profit with the Community Foundation for San Benito County.

Timeline

2011 The San Juan Committee began as a committee under the San Benito Chamber of Commerce.

2015 The San Juan Committee filed for and became its own 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

2018 With encouragement from the San Juan Bautista City Council, we filed a fictitious name statement and adopted the DBA San Juan Bautista Business Association.

2023 We dropped the DBA and filed simply as San Juan Bautista Business Association.

Emphasizing collaboration and coordination for the betterment of our community and, in turn, San Benito County, our mission is to promote economic vitality while maintaining the charm and history of San Juan Bautista.

Ongoing Projects

Welcome Center in San Juan Bakery

Themed Community Corner decor & Third Street Holiday Lights

Calendar of Events (online and in print) & other print collateral

San Juan Day host

Poppy Jasper International Film Festival host in San Juan Bautista

Community Involvement: We serve and represent San Juan Bautista on various committees and organizations, locally and regionally.

Media: TV Promos (KSBW & ABC/7), Edible Monterey Bay ad (single and quarterly co-op) AAA/Via Magazine ad & article. California Road Trip Map with 225,000 distribution; Certified Folder with 20,000 brochures distributed throughout Monterey Peninsula, Santa Clara County, San Jose Airport & Welcome Centers.

Website: www.sanjuanbautistaca.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SJBBusinessAssociation

Sip & Celebrate > Dia de los Muertos

…and so much more

Our Board

Jill Glass Pagaran, President

Fran Fitzharris, Vice-President. Brewery Twenty Five

Bob Quaid, Treasurer

Heidi Balz, Communication

Bev Meamber

Wanda Guibert, Secretary. SJB Historical Society, Mission Village Voice

Margot Tankersley, Margot’s Ice Cream Parlor

Melinda Cable, Plaza History Association

Sarah Griss, Lolla Cafė

Lori Wilson, Bear’s Hideaway

Monica Lopez Ramirez, 18th Barrel Tasting Room

LeeAnna Brothers, Inaka Japanese Restaurant

Rhonda Io, Inaka Japanese Restaurant

Eduardo Hernandez, Posada de San Juan Hotel

Leslie Jordan, Mayor of San Juan Bautista

Debbie Hernandez, Sweet Pea Antiques

501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 47-3176537

###