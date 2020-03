"We can all do our part to flatten the curve and prevent further spread of COVID-19," said City Manager Don Reynolds.

Information provided by city of San Juan Bautista.

The city of San Juan Bautista is closing all active play areas, play equipment and restrooms in city parks, according to a March 26 release.

“We want all residents to follow the California Governor’s shelter-in-place order and the CDC guidelines regarding preventative measures,” City Manager Don Reynolds said in the release. “We can all do our part to flatten the curve and prevent further spread of COVID-19.”