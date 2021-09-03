San Juan Bautista event draws state Democratic leaders

Local Democrats to hold fundraiser that includes appearances by state and national elected officials and organized labor representatives.

Information provided by San Benito County Democratic Party Chair Leslie Austin

State Democrat Party Chair Rusty Hicks has confirmed he will join Rep. Jimmy Panetta and Assemblymember Robert Rivas and leaders of organized Labor from around the region in San Juan Bautista on Sept 4.

The event is Democrats @ Work, Building the Foundation for a Blue ’22. It is a fundraiser to help local Democrats elect candidates that represent the values of the Democratic Party.

“We are excited that our elected representatives, party leadership and Labor leaders are joining us,” said Leslie Austin, chair of the San Benito County Central Committee. “They are champions of progressive Democratic values to rebuild the middle class and protect communities, create a stronger and more just economy, fight climate change, enhance public education, and build the infrastructure Americans need and deserve.”

Additional speakers include Jean Cohen, CEO of the South Bay Labor Council, David Bini, executive director of the Santa Clara-San Benito Building Trades Council, and Manny Pinheiro, executive director of the Monterey/Santa Cruz Building and Construction Trades Council.

The event runs from 11 am to 3 pm. Cost is $50 for adults and $25 for young Democrats 18 and under. Reservations are encouraged as the event is expected to sell out. To reserve tickets call event chair Wayne Norton, 831-227-3530.

For more information on activities of the local Democratic Party, Austin can be reached at 831-726-6242.