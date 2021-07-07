San Juan Bautista facilities reopen to public

City Council and Planning Commission meetings to remain virtual through July.

Information provided by City of San Juan Bautista

The City of San Juan Bautista released the following statement regarding reopening of city facilities:

City Hall and the Library re-opened to the public with restrictions for safety Thursday July 1, 2021. The Public must wear face masks when inside City Buildings. City Hall opening will resume the hours observed before the Pandemic, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Staff is at City Hall until 5:00 p.m. for meetings made by appointment. The City is considering re-opening 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, after staff vacancies are filled. City parks and public restrooms have re-opened.

The re-opening of Planning Commission and City Council has to be postponed until the equipment can be upgraded. (The City Manager’s letter in the July Village Voice states that these meetings will re-open in July, but that was not possible). The July 13 meeting will remain at distance in the Zoom format for at least the month of July. There is no City Council meeting scheduled for July 20, 2021. Hopefully the equipment can be installed to fully integrate the live cameras and Zoom by the first of August. When the meetings re-open it will be in a “hybrid” format with in-person meetings held at City Council Chambers (311 Second Street), with the elected and appointed officials, and public access though Zoom and in-person attendance.

The City will re-open the Community Hall for public rentals August 1, 2021. Forms and formats are being fine-tuned to assure compliance with the California Department of Health COVID-19 safety protocols.

Re-opening City facilities is subject to change as the unpredictable realities of the pandemic persevere.