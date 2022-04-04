San Juan Bautista gets dedicated deputy sheriff

Deputy Ryan Miller will work 40 hours a week and begun duty in April.

Information provided by City of San Juan Bautista and San Benito County Sheriff

The City of San Juan Bautista announced it will have a dedicated deputy from the San Benito County Sheriff’s Department. The release said Deputy Ryan Miller will be scheduled 40 hours per week including weekends beginning in April. The Sheriff’s store-front office at the Windmill Shopping Center will be his “headquarters.”

The press release included an introduction by the deputy stating, “My name is Ryan Miller and I will be the Deputy for San Juan Bautista. I am 27 years old; I started my career in Law Enforcement when I was 23. I worked in the Fresno County Jail as a Correctional Office for approximately two years. I then got hired by Scotts Valley Police Department and worked there for approximately one year, and since October 2021 I have been working for the San Benito County Sheriff.”

He continued by stating, “I grew up in Lemoore, California, which is in the Central Valley, approximately 45 minutes south of Fresno. I graduated college in Lemoore, with an AA in criminal justice. While in high school and college, I ran cross country and track and field. I am married and currently have no children. My hobbies are running/working out, spending time with my wife and family, and traveling. I currently live in San Juan Bautista and I looking forward to serving the community in which I live and getting to know everyone.”

The release said that on October 19, 2021, the city adopted Resolution 2021-58 changing the sheriff service delivery model from a random patrol and call for services delivery dispatched to any or all deputies, to a model assigning a dedicated deputy to the city, at the same 84-hours per two-week period as currently provided for in the 2009 city/sheriff agreement.

Deputy Miller was chosen to serve San Juan Bautista from a pool of sheriff deputy candidates.

“The City Council and the Public Safety Ad-Hoc Committee of San Juan Bautista have been working with Sheriff Taylor and his office for quite some time on bringing a dedicated deputy to the city,” San Juan Bautista Mayor Leslie Jordan said. “It is nice to see this project come to fruition. The City of San Juan Bautista appreciates all the deputy sheriffs who have served, protected, and supported our community over the years. Thank you, Sheriff Taylor for your continued support and listening to our needs. Welcome Deputy Ryan Miller, we look forward to building a relationship with you as you patrol and protect our community.”