San Juan Bautista implements 2019 Building Code

Information provided by the City of San Juan Bautista.

Beginning Jan. 1, the City of San Juan Bautista Department of Planning and Building is required by state law to enforce the 2019 Edition of California Building Standards Codes (also known as Title 24 of the California Codes of Regulations). The San Juan Bautista Municipal Code Section 10-1-110 provides for the City to update its Building Codes by reference when amended by the State.

Every three years, and beginning Jan. 1, the State of California adopts new building codes (known collectively as the California Building Standards Code) to establish uniform standards for the construction and maintenance of buildings, electrical systems, plumbing systems, mechanical systems, and fire and life safety systems. The California Building Standards Commission is authorized to administer that many processes related to development, adoption, approval, publication, and implementation of the California Building Codes. Before Jan. 1, the City implemented the 2016 Building Codes.

All architects, engineers, designers, developers, owners and contractors are expected to be familiar with the updated codes. County Planning and Building, as required by state law, cannot approve projects that do not comply with the codes in effect at the time of plan submittal.

For more information about state-mandated changes, please visit: https://www.dgs.ca.gov/BSC/Codes, or call City Hall at (831) 623-4661.