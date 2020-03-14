San Juan Bautista responds to COVID concerns

City said Arts and Crafts Festival is cancelled; Rib Cook Off and Fiesta Run are considering postponing.

Information provided by City of San Juan Bautista.

The city of San Juan Bautista is open for business. The State Park, Mission, and downtown businesses remain open.

According to a recent release, the city is following Governor Gavin Newsom’s recommendation to postpone or cancel all special events that expect to attract more than 250 people, in relation to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The city has decided to extend this policy until the end of May when a reassessment will occur based on current health conditions both locally, and in those surrounding counties where many of the City’s visitors travel from.

Large special events impacted by the decision include the Arts and Crafts Festival, Rib Cook Off and Fiesta Run. Rather than postpone, the organizer of the Arts and Crafts Festival scheduled for March 28-29 has decided to cancel this event, the release said. The organizers of the Rib Cook Off and Fiesta Run, originally scheduled to occur in May, are still considering postponing these events. Future dates remain uncertain.

The public is invited to join the San Juan Bautista City Council at its 6 p.m. meeting on March 17 at 311 Second Street to receive an update from the San Benito Public Health Department and discuss the city’s role in helping keep the community safe as it works to collaboratively control the spread of COVID-19.