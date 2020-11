Information provided by the San Juan Bautista Rotary Club.

The San Juan Bautista Rotary Club is having a Joy to the World Holiday Decorating Contest in lieu of the annual Holiday of Lights Parade.

No fee registration is from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. Voting for the best outside home and business display is from Dec. 3 through Dec. 18. On Dec. 18, winners will be announced by Santa as he drives through downtown in a firetruck and awards prizes to the winners.