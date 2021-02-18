San Juan Bautista seeks member of public to serve on Urban Growth Boundary subcommittee 

Application deadline extended to 1 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Information provided by the city of San Juan Batista

San Juan Bautista has formed a committee to re-establish the city’s Urban Growth Boundary and wishes to include a member of the public.

Recruitment for a member of the community to serve on the Urban Growth Boundary subcommittee has been extended to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. An application form is available on the City’s website or by emailing City Clerk Trish Paetz at deputycityclerk@san-juan-bautista.ca.us. Completed applications should be emailed to the same address or dropped in the grey box outside City Hall. The city recommends applicants follow up with a phone call or email to Trish Paetz at (831) 623-4661, extension 13.

The committee meets on Monday evenings every month, or more often.