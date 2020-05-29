San Juan Bautista to celebrate class of 2020 graduates

Several car processions to take place to celebrate students and their families.

Several car processions are set to celebrate the class of 2020 and 8th grade promotions in San Juan Bautista. Celebrations will take place on June 3, June 10 and June 11. Face covering and social distancing required.

The schedule is as follows:

Anzar High School Senior Car Parade

Thursday, June 11 at 3 p.m.

Procession in downtown SJB on Third Street from SJ School to SJB Library

San Juan School 8th Grade Car Parade

Wednesday, June 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Procession in downtown SJB on Third Street from SJ School to SJB Library

San Juan School, Mi Escuelita Preschool

Thursday, June 11 at 5 p.m.

Drive-thru in school parking lot

Aromas School, Mi Escuelita Preschool

Wednesday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Drive-thru in school parking lot

Aromas 8th Grade

Monday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Drive-thru in school parking lot