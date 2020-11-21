San Juan Bautista to celebrate Small Business Saturday

Jill Paragan with SJB Community Business Association encourages shopping in recognition of local businesses and the contributions they make to our economy and community.

Third Street in San Juan Bautista. Photo provided by Jill Paragan.

This article was contributed by Jill Paragan with the San Juan Bautista Community Business Association.

On Nov. 3, the San Juan Bautista City Council authorized Mayor Mary Vasquez Edge to sign into effect a proclamation that declares Nov. 28 as San Juan Bautista Small Business Saturday.

San Juan Bautista Community Business Association would like to urge everyone to shop San Juan Bautista on Nov. 28. Our local merchants will have extended hours until 7 p.m.

Look for us at the Brewery Twenty Five parklet from 12-3 p.m. to receive an appreciation gift for shopping in San Juan Bautista on Small Business Saturday.