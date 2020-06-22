San Juan Bautista transforms Third Street

Road work done in preparation for allowing businesses to utilize extra space for outdoor shopping and dining.

Transformation of Third Street in San Juan Bautista on June 22. Photos by Robert Eliason.

The transformation of Third Street in San Juan Bautista began early June 22, where the city’s contractor began work in preparation for business owners to expand and utilize the outdoor space for dining and shopping. The transformation is authorized for six months, but could be extended.

The new striping creates a one-way center lane and two-foot boundaries, leaving the remaining space and sidewalk for businesses to use.