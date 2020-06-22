San Juan Bautista transforms Third Street

The transformation of Third Street in San Juan Bautista began early June 22, where the city’s contractor began work in preparation for business owners to expand and utilize the outdoor space for dining and shopping. The transformation is authorized for six months, but could be extended.
The new striping creates a one-way center lane and two-foot boundaries, leaving the remaining space and sidewalk for businesses to use.
Transportation
