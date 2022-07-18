San Juan Day inaugural festival set for Aug. 14

San Juan Bautista Business Association's event will include collectables, antiques, crafts and music.

Wanda Guibert with the San Juan Bautista Business Association announced the inaugural San Juan Day will take place Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown San Juan Bautista.

“After sheltering throughout COVID and unable to host gatherings, San Juan Bautista has already enjoyed two very successful and well-attended public events this year: the Jason Williams’ Art & Craft Festival and The Great San Juan Bautista Rib Cook-off,” the announcement said. “We’re experiencing a spirit of vitality and re-emergence in San Juan, where folks from near and far come to ‘lift their spirit,’ enjoy the sunshine and fresh air, and engage with the community on the streets of the nationally-registered historic district in the heart of San Juan Bautista.”

Guibert said what began in 1963 as a flea market sponsored by the San Juan Bautista Chamber of Commerce, evolved into an antique fair hosted since 2010 by the Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista, is now transforming once again into the inaugural San Juan Day.

“Carrying on the tradition of the Antique Faire in a re-imagined format (actually harkening back to its roots), the San Juan Committee, also known as the San Juan Bautista Business Association (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit), is excited to pick up the torch and host San Juan Day.” Guibert said. “This unique event will celebrate the best of San Juan on the second Sunday in August.”

The announcement said the event will include bona fide antiques & collectibles, artisan crafts, upcycled treasures at community-wide garage sales & the VFW Flea Market, pancake breakfast at the Texas Lodge, chicken-themed activities, great food & drink, kids’ zone, family fun, live bands and vendor booths.

“We encourage folks to also support our local economy by shopping in the downtown stores and eating/drinking at our many fine hospitality establishments,” Guibert said.

She added, “Many thanks to the intrepid lead team: ​​Fran, Heidi, Eduardo, Debbie, Margot, Cara, Sarah, Monica, Leslie, Lori, Bob,& Wanda. It takes a mission village. Save the date, and we’ll see you August 14!”

For vendor, sponsor, volunteer or shopper information email [email protected], or follow on social media: @sanjuanday.sjb on Facebook and sanjuanday.sjb on Instagram.