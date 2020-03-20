San Juan restaurants offer to-go options during shelter in place

Some are serving from their full menus; others are offering items as available.

Following the shelter in place order issued in San Benito County to fight the spread of COVID-19, almost every restaurant in San Juan Bautista is offering food to go during this time.

Plans are still in the works for some restaurants as they figure out the best way to serve the community. At this point, most of these restaurants are serving from their full menus, but that may change depending on the availability of various items.

Tami Castaneda Huarache, owner of Dona Esther’s Restaurant, said “We are doing as well as can be expected, but this is uncharted territory. We are taking it day by day, with our main concern being our employees and the health of our guests.”

Things are changing daily, so please be patient if your favorite items are not available or if hours vary from what is posted here. If you would like to support these restaurants but do not want to go out in public, several offer gift certificates that can be redeemed when the shelter in place order is lifted.

We will update as things change. Information on other open restaurants can be sent to info@benitolink.com.

Basque Restaurant of San Juan Bautista

Schedule not posted. Open evenings.

206 Fourth Street

Call (831) 623-4472

Dona Esthers Mexican Restaurant

Dona Esthers is working on a special to-go menu and may include delivery options.

25 Franklin Street

Call (831) 623-2518

JJ’s Burgers

Offering its full menu of burgers, chicken and pulled pork sandwiches, wraps and french fries.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

100 The Alameda

Call (831) 623-1748

Inaka Japanese Restaurant

Offering its regular menu, subject to availability.

Open Wednesday through Sunday from 4-7:30 p.m.

313 Third Street

Call (831) 593-5100

Mission Cafe

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

300 Third Street

Call (831) 623-2220

Pizza Factory San Juan Bautista

Schedule not posted. Open afternoon and evenings.

301 The Alameda

Call (831) 623-1011

Valero Gas Station

Taco shop is still serving.

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

63 Muckelemi Street

Call (831) 623-4700

Vertigo Coffee Roasters

Serving coffee and sandwiches.

Open daily from 7 a.m. to noon

81 Fourth Street

Call (831) 623-9533