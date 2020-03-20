San Juan restaurants offer to-go options during shelter in place

Following the shelter in place order issued in San Benito County to fight the spread of COVID-19, almost every restaurant in San Juan Bautista is offering food to go during this time.
Plans are still in the works for some restaurants as they figure out the best way to serve the community. At this point, most of these restaurants are serving from their full menus, but that may change depending on the availability of various items.
Tami Castaneda Huarache, owner of Dona Esther’s Restaurant, said “We are doing as well as can be expected, but this is uncharted territory. We are taking it day by day, with our main concern being our employees and the health of our guests.”
Things are changing daily, so please be patient if your favorite items are not available or if hours vary from what is posted here. If you would like to support these restaurants but do not want to go out in public, several offer gift certificates that can be redeemed when the shelter in place order is lifted.
We will update as things change. Information on other open restaurants can be sent to info@benitolink.com.
Basque Restaurant of San Juan Bautista
Schedule not posted. Open evenings.
206 Fourth Street
Call (831) 623-4472
Dona Esthers Mexican Restaurant
Dona Esthers is working on a special to-go menu and may include delivery options.
25 Franklin Street
Call (831) 623-2518
Offering its full menu of burgers, chicken and pulled pork sandwiches, wraps and french fries.
Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
100 The Alameda
Call (831) 623-1748
Offering its regular menu, subject to availability.
Open Wednesday through Sunday from 4-7:30 p.m.
313 Third Street
Call (831) 593-5100
Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
300 Third Street
Call (831) 623-2220
Pizza Factory San Juan Bautista
Schedule not posted. Open afternoon and evenings.
301 The Alameda
Call (831) 623-1011
Valero Gas Station
Taco shop is still serving.
Open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
63 Muckelemi Street
Call (831) 623-4700
Serving coffee and sandwiches.
Open daily from 7 a.m. to noon
81 Fourth Street
Call (831) 623-9533