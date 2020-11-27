San Juan roundabout design nears completion

Construction expected to begin in the next few months.

Future location of a roundabout outside the Rancho Vista development in San Juan Bautista. Photo by Robert Eliason.

After years of discussion on whether Meritage Homes was required to build a roundabout near its Rancho Vista development on First Street in San Juan Bautista, the project is moving forward in its final review phase.

Julie Behzad with CSG Consultants, acting as San Juan Bautista’s city engineer, said the developer submitted the roundabout design for approval in October and expects it to be approved in December.

The design is being reviewed “to make sure they are consistent with the city’s standard plans and details, as well as fulfills the requirements and conditions of the Rancho Vista subdivision improvement agreement,” Behzad said.

She said construction is expected to begin in the next couple of months and take three months to complete, depending on weather conditions.

Because the roundabout is a condition of the subdivision improvement agreement, it does not require approval by the City Council. City Manager Don Reynolds said the city approved the roundabout in 2018.

While the design is going through the approval process, San Juan Bautista and Meritage Homes continue to negotiate with neighboring property owners on right-of-way issues.

Behzad said Meritage is managing the project and has contracted with several companies, such as XL Landscape for landscaping services and Chrisp Company for signage and striping.

Other related BenitoLink articles:

https://benitolink.com/sjb-planning-commission-chooses-firm-to-update-housing-element/

https://benitolink.com/san-juan-bautista-city-council-approves-final-phase-of-rancho-vista-development/

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.