Savor San Benito Summer Market Series 2022 schedule set starting June

Information provided by San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation announced its 2022 Savor San Benito Summer Market Series are scheduled for the first Sunday of each month between June and September. The market series will be held at Swank Farms, 4751 Pacheco Pass Highway in Hollister from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Savor San Benito Summer Market Series 2022 was created as to celebrate the diverse and dynamic businesses in San Benito County and present them to the community in a family-friendly and welcoming setting,” the release said. “Savor San Benito Summer Market Series is a fun, family event open to everyone in the community with live entertainment, food, drinks, vendors, activities for kids and families, music and lots of dancing.”

It added that this market series will showcase a taste of San Benito County, and highlight and promote San Benito County’s diverse culinary culture. The announcement also said the events will include the regions most notable Bands and singers, which will be announced soon.

“With an expected audience of 2,000+ people over the course of the summer, radio and news media coverage, Savor San Benito Summer Series Markets will be the perfect venue to promote your business, sell local products, and showcase your goods,” the release said.

Sponsorship levels are available and include logo placement and tabling opportunities. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Eduardo Navarro at [email protected].

“Savor San Benito Summer Market Series is the pathway into our community where you can savor our diverse flavors, try our delicious beers & wines, and enjoy the flair of San Benito County,” the release said.

The vendor application window is currently open and if interested, please reach out to Felicia Bisceglia, at [email protected].