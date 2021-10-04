SBA announces 1 million loan forgiveness applications

The Small Business Administration also announced that its Paycheck Protection Program Direct Borrower Forgiveness Portal recorded its one millionth PPP loan forgiveness application for borrowers seeking forgiveness for loans of $150,000 or less.

If your PPP loan is $150,000 or less, you may be eligible to apply for direct forgiveness through SBA using our online portal. Follow the steps below.

The SBA has awarded more than $10 billion in relief to nearly 12,000 venues through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, helping theaters, live venues, and related businesses recover and re-open across America. Since the inception of the SVOG program, more than 90% of the grants have supported venues with less than 50 employees – or the smallest of small businesses – a key priority of Administrator Guzman.

SBA is beginning supplemental notifications to eligible Shuttered Venue Operators Grant awardees. Those who received an initial grant and can show a 70% loss when comparing 2021’s first-quarter revenues to the same in 2019, are eligible to receive a supplemental grant. Awardees can choose to apply for any amount up to 50% of their original Shuttered Venue Operators Grant amount, with a $10 million cap of the initial and supplemental awards combined. The supplemental funds also allow Shuttered Venue Operators Grant awardees to extend the time to use their grant funds for expenses accrued through June 30, 2022 and lengthen their budget period to 18 months from the initial grant’s award date.

