SBC agencies share guidance to navigate the infant formula shortage

Information provided by County of San Benito

The San Benito County Public Health Services said that there continues to be a shortage of infant formula nationwide due to supply chain issues and a recall of infant formula due to bacterial contamination in the Abbott manufacturing plant in Michigan.

“Compared to other states California is faring better, but the shortages are still of concern for many families,” the county said.

The press release said the federal government is currently working on strategies to increase production of formula and help families access existing stock. It added that during this challenging time, the San Benito County Public Health Services, in partnership with the San Benito County Healthy Mothers/Healthy Babies Coalition encourage parents and families to: