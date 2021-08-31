SBC Arts Council announces Open Studios Art Tour and preview exhibit

Local residents, students and visitors are invited to participate in a self-guided tour of artists’ studios throughout San Benito County.

Information provided by San Benito County Arts Council.

In a news release, San Benito County Arts Council invites the community to both their 2021 countywide Open Studios Art Tour and a preview exhibition held in Hollister.

The public can attend an Open Studios special Preview Exhibition from 5-7 p.m., Fridays, September 3, 10 and 17 and 12-4 p.m., Saturdays, September 4, 11 and 18 at the ARTspace ANNEX, 217 Fifth Street in Hollister. Art lovers can take advantage of this sneak peek in downtown Hollister of artwork from the many talented artists who live and produce in San Benito County.

Local residents, students and visitors are invited to participate in a self-guided tour of artists’ studios throughout San Benito County during the San Benito County Arts Council’s annual Open Studios Art Tour on Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. This year’s tour features 27 local artists and artisans and showcases works in painting, pottery & ceramics, glass works, jewelry and more. Open Studios is a great way for locals and out of town visitors to meet the artists, view and purchase original works of art, learn more about the processes of art-making, and enjoy a scenic tour throughout San Benito County.

A map of the artists’ studios & the artist directory can be downloaded online at www.sanbenitoarts.org

Maps will also be available at ARTspace at 240 Fifth Street in Hollister.

Please call 831.636.2787 or email [email protected] for more information.

List of participating artists:

Megan Gnekow ,Constance Gianotti, Dar Brenneise, Julianna O’Hara, Maureen Serafini, Anastasia Newman, Goretti Charvalho, Kathleen Sheridan, Kent Child, Judith Ogus, Gayle Sleznick, Georgesse Gomez, Jane Rekedal, Sally Diggory, Carol Diggory Sheilds, Laurie Tholen, Claudia Harden, Christine West, SanDee Adams, Cindy Couling, Jennifer Power, Trudi Burney, Alexan Cerna, Rhoda Bloom, Kati D’Amore, Susan Worley and Kelly Anderson.

Open Studios is made possible by the California Arts Council, Aromas Hills Artisans, Sally Street Studios, and Jane Rekedal Pottery.