SBC Arts Council takes Small Works Exhibition and Art Giveaway online

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Arts Council.

The San Benito County Arts Council invites the community to view and enjoy their newest exhibition, the annual Small Works Exhibition and Art Giveaway fundraiser, online through Sunday, Dec. 13. This exhibition features over 60 original artworks no larger than 7″x9″ created and donated by over 30 local artists and includes paintings, ceramics, glassworks, and more. This year’s event can be celebrated at www.sanbenitoarts.org/small-works/.

In addition to viewing the work, supporters and art lovers can win a piece of art by making a donation and selecting the artwork(s) of their choice. For every $5 donation, donors will be entered into a drawing to win one of their favorite pieces. The art giveaway closes on Sunday, Dec. 13 and winners will be announced on Monday, Dec. 14, just in time for the holidays. To enter the giveaway, supporters can make a donation directly at the online exhibition page.

The Small Works Exhibition and Art Giveaway is part of the Arts Council’s end of year Art of Giving campaign raising funds in support of their local Arts in Education programs. Other Art of Giving events include the Art of Eating: Pick-Up Dinner for the Arts on Dec. 11, and #GivingTuesday on Dec. 1. All proceeds from these events will be used to purchase art materials and musical instruments for distribution to students enrolled in Hollister, San Juan Bautista, and Aromas schools.

This year, children have been especially hard hit as a result of school closures and the prolonged shutdown of after school and community programs. Students are feeling socially isolated; they are struggling with the challenges of distance learning; and many are dealing with family members who have been directly and indirectly impacted by COVID-19. In response, the Arts Council has transitioned their in-person Arts in Education programs to virtual platforms, including their third through fifth grade art program and the new third grade ukulele program. Together, with the help of supporters, they can continue to help local students explore and create…so they are not only able to survive, but thrive in these times.

The San Benito County Arts Council would like to thank this year’s participating artists for their generous donation of artwork and continued support of local Arts in Education programs.

Featured artists include: Dylan Sandstrom, Glynis Crabb, Dan Campos, Danae Parra, Stephanie Skow, Dane Skow, Sylas Jumper, Julianna O’Hara, Jane Rekedal, Andrea McCann, Trudi Burney, Kati D’Amore, Bobbie Brainerd, Kent Child, Cindy Couling, Laurie Tholen, Victoria Murray, David Guiterrez, Keith Bonner, Jennifer Power, Sally Diggory, Dar Brenneise, Louise Roy, Sarah Sendejas, Clay Peer, Linda Jan Wynne, Maureen Serafini, Larry Gerbrandt, SanDee Adams, Rhoda Bloom, Mike Self, Adam Valentino, Margie Minogue, Bonnie Parodi, Vickie Burke, and Courtney Day.

For more information on this event, please visit here or contact the San Benito County Arts Council at (831) 636-2787 or at heidi@sanbenitoarts.org.