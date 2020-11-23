SBC Arts Council to host pick-up benefit dinner

Farm-to-your-table event will consist of food prepared by local chef Becky Herbert of Farmhouse Cafe.

Information provided by San Benito County Arts Council.

The San Benito County Arts Council will host the Art of Eating: Pick-Up Dinner Benefit for the Arts on Dec. 11. The farm-to-your-table event will consist of a family-style, pick-up dinner prepared by local chef Becky Herbert of Farmhouse Cafe.

According to a recent release, the dinner features locally-sourced organic food and produce, and will be available for pick-up at the Farmhouse Café in downtown Hollister from 3-6 p.m. on Dec. 11. A vegan option is available. Visit www.sanbenitoarts.eventbrite.com for tickets and to see the full menu. Ticket sales end Dec. 4 and must be purchased prior to the dinner.

The Art of Eating is part of the San Benito County Arts Council’s end of year Art of Giving campaign raising funds in support of their local Arts in Education programs. Other Art of Giving events include the virtual Small Works Exhibition & Art Giveaway Fundraiser, Nov. 28-Dec. 13, and #GivingTuesday on Dec. 1. All proceeds from these events will be used to purchase arts supplies and musical instruments for distribution to students enrolled in Hollister, San Juan Bautista, and Aromas schools.

Email info@sanbenitoarts.org for more information.