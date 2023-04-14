SBC awarded $1.15 million grant to renovate HOME Resource Center

Renovations will include roof repair, flooring, interior paint, and front parking.

Information provided by County of San Benito

In a news release on April 14 the San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency said it has been awarded a $1.15 million Community Block Development Grant (CBDG-CV2) from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

The grant will be used to renovate the homeless shelter, Housing Opportunities Meal Empowerment (H.O.M.E) Resource Center, operated by Community Homeless Solutions (CHS).

On April 17 renovations will began at the facility which is located at 1161 San Felipe Rd. Building A, in Hollister and is expected to conclude within four weeks. The renovations will include roof repair, flooring, interior paint, and front parking.

The H.O.M.E. Resource Center will be closed during the renovation, and current guests will be placed at local hotels within San Benito County.

For those experiencing homelessness, needing assistance, or having any questions, contact Community Homeless Solutions at 831-785-6557