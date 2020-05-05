SBC Behavioral Health to offer mental health livestreams

Zoom webinars to give tips on reducing stress and other mental health issues.

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Behavioral Health Department.

San Benito County Behavioral Health Department is recognizing May as Mental Health Month by offering interactive livestreaming educational sessions led by clinicians and case managers on Fridays throughout the month. The month of May is nationally recognized as Mental Health Month and has been celebrated in San Benito County by participating in community events where the public can join in person. In light of the recent pandemic, these events had to be modified to be held on a virtual platform so that public safety is ensured.

Although we are unable to gather in person for community events, SBC Behavioral Health is optimistic that people will join their virtual sessions so that the community can get information and guidance during this crisis. While one in five people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health. The series of events will focus on providing information on how to access services through behavioral health as well as tips on how to manage stress, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse temptations among other mental health-related topics. The sessions will be led by SBC Behavioral Health case managers and clinicians who assist clients in these issues on a daily basis.

The sessions will take place every Friday in May at 3 p.m. via Zoom. The first session will take place this Friday, May 8. To join these events, visit the San Benito County Behavioral Health Facebook page where session information will be posted.

For information on Behavioral Health Department, contact us at: 1131 San Felipe Road, Hollister, CA 95023, (831) 636-4020.