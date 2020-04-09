SBC Chamber of Commerce defers membership investments

Will allow Chamber-member businesses and organizations access to their benefits.

Information provided by the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce.

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors agreed to defer Chamber membership investments until July 1 in an effort to relieve some pressure off the business owners and maintain a healthy business relationship during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a recent release, deferring the membership dues allows Chamber-member businesses and organizations to continually have access to their benefits, including being listed on the Chamber website, listed in its 2020 digital and hard copy magazine, have access to its FB and social media reach, networking opportunities, access to its e-newsletter reach, free trainings, workshops and seminars, serve on committees, and other benefits while navigating through this crisis.

On that same note, businesses from every sector have had to pivot and redesign their business plan in order to continue operating. The Chamber has received an influx of requests for support from the business community and dozens are not currently chamber members. In order to serve them fairly, and in accordance with our organizational practices, the board has also offered membership fee deferrals for all new members until July 1 to get them onboarded as members and allow the Chamber to coach, support, provide resources and build trust during this time of transition and exploration for the business owners, the release said.

If you need help during this time of transition, please contact Chamber CEO Michelle Leonard if you have any questions.

Phone: (831) 245-6044

Email: ceo@SanBenitoCountyChamber.com