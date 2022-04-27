SBC Chamber Foundation announces Pinnacles National Park Adventure Run

The community may hike, walk, or run from 5k to 10k throughout the year.

Information provided by San Benito County Chamber Foundation

The San Benito County Chamber Foundation announced it is partnering with Pinnacles National Park to coordinate the first virtual Pinnacles National Park Adventure Run, sponsored by Noriega Electric.

The release said the community may hike, walk, or run from 5k to 10k throughout the year.

“The goal of this run is to incentivize the community to get out and be active while also driving traffic to Pinnacles National Park,” the release said. “The foundation also hopes to make this virtual run an experience with family and friends to shop and support local merchants after finishing a hike at the Pinnacles. The idea was born from the SBC Chamber Foundation’s Tourism Committee that actively strategizes and designs dynamic ways to leverage local and regional partners to promote San Benito County.”

The release said the adventure run is organized through a national platform all national parks use to promote and operate their adventure runs and marathons:

pinnaclesadventurerun.com

“The Pinnacles Adventure Run highlights the Pinnacles at a national level and showcases San Benito County as the pathway into this national park. As the SBC Chamber Foundation specializes in economic development and tourism, we strive to create innovative ways to market San Benito County not just locally, but regionally to our Silicon Valley and Monterey Peninsula neighbors,” said Eduardo Navarro, executive director of the SBC Chamber Foundation.

The release went on to state the Pinnacles Adventure Run not only serves to promote local tourism and healthy wellbeing efforts, but also youth leadership development programs like the Chamber’s Pathways Empowerment Program. The public’s participation and commitment will support scholarships for graduating high school seniors pursuing college, technical or vocational careers and community impact programs supporting small businesses, local tourism, and youth leadership opportunities.

Registration for the virtual Pinnacles National Park Adventure Run is open until Dec. 31. Since this is a virtual run, you can run at any location, at your pace, outside or on a treadmill, alone or with a group of friends. Train and stay active, run for a good cause and receive an awesome medal.

“You are more than welcome to run it at the beautiful and stunning Pinnacles National Park,” the release said. “Come by, take some breathtaking photos, share on social media and tag us!”

For more information contact Eduardo Navarro, Executive Director at 831-637-5315 or email [email protected].