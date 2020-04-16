SBC Chamber of Commerce launches survey to learn business needs

Connecting people to resources is the 'ultimate goal.'

San Benito County Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Hollister. File photo by John Chadwell.

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce is conducting a survey to gauge the needs of the business community to learn how they can best be of help.

“Connecting people to resources is our ultimate goal,” CEO Michelle Leonard said.

The survey offers spots for participants to state what industry their business falls in, as well as if businesses are essential or non-essential. Questions in the survey include:

What types of assistance would be most helpful to your business?

Does your business have an online sales component?

What support have you already applied for?

For more information, call Leonard at (831) 245-6044 or email at ceo@sanbenitocountychamber.com.

Link to SBC Chamber Survey

