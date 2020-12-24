SBC Chamber of Commerce scholarship deadline approaches

Open to all San Benito seniors graduating in 2020-21.

Information provided by the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce.

As the end of the year approaches, so does a deadline for a scholarship opportunity through the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce.

The scholarship is open to all San Benito County seniors graduating in 2020-21. Students pursuing/continuing community college, four-year college, trade schools and those pursuing entrepreneurial pathways will be considered. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Applications can be downloaded here or picked up in person at 243 Sixth Street Suite 100 in Hollister.

Completed scholarships can be submitted in person, placed in the chamber mailbox, or emailed to CEO@SanBenitoCountyChamber.com.

Each year at the annual Awards Dinner and Dance, the chamber raises funds for local scholarships to award to San Benito students. Funds are raised through a silent auction of goods donated by local businesses and community members.

For more information, call the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce at (831) 637-5315.