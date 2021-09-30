SBC Chamber of Commerce welcomes the opening of its newest member

Agency is excited about 'much-needed employment development opportunities' in the county.

Information provided by SBC Chamber of Commerce

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors’ Center announced it co-hosted the official ribbon cutting of Amazon’s new facility in Hollister.

“The SBC Chamber is excited to welcome Amazon as its newest member and is excited to be a catalyst for much-needed employment development opportunities for our residents and community at-large,” the release states. “As a chamber member, Amazon will be directly connected to the community and welcome a new wave of SBC local workforce into their operations.”

The release added that the ribbon cutting featured an array of speakers including representatives from Senator Anna Caballero and Assemblymember Robert Rivas’ offices, local elected officials from San Benito County and The City of Hollister, Amazonians (Amazon team members), and SBC Chamber staff and board directors.

“The ribbon cutting allowed a select number of attendees to witness Amazon’s launch, inaugural package send-off, and an exclusive tour of the facilities,” the release states. “Chamber CEO, Michelle Leonard, and City of Hollister Mayor, Ignacio Velazquez, kicked off the event by welcoming Amazon into the community with an inspiring message rooted in collaboration, unity, and aspiration for the future of SBC.”

“We are honored to be part of the Hollister community and are excited to bring more than 300 new jobs to the region,” said Alexander Bronson, GM of DJC5. “We are appreciative of the warm welcome we’ve received from city officials and locals alike and look forward to continuing to work together to make a positive impact for this great city.”

The release states that as the chamber continues commemorating its 100th anniversary, it is excited to partner with Amazon in celebration of all local businesses, organizations, and partners.

“The SBC Chamber is committed to the revitalization of the business community while also empowering local students with scholarships through the SBC Chamber Foundation,” the release states. “Amazon has demonstrated its commitment to supporting a holistic community wellbeing model that not only transcends workforce development, but also supports community initiatives rooted in equity, diversity and inclusion.”

“As the Chamber lunges forward into its next 100 years, we are thrilled to continue giving back to our community through Foundation programs that empower youth and build them up as future leaders, ensuring success for years to come,” the release states.

About San Benito County Chamber of Commerce

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau promotes local businesses and our community. We provide benefits and resources to support member businesses for a strong community and regional economy, civic, cultural and educational climate.

About San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Created under the umbrella of the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, the Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates, promotes, and celebrates the economic vitality of San Benito County. Under the pillars of equity, sustainability, empowerment, and cooperation, the Foundation strives to provide scholarships and financial support for SBC students pursuing college, vocational, or technical career pathways.