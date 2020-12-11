SBC Chamber opens scholarship application window for students

Application period closes Dec. 31.

Information provided by SBC Chamber of Commerce.

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce announced it opened its scholarships application window to all students within the county.

Each year at its Annual Awards Dinner & Dance, the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors’ Center raises funds for local scholarships.

“The Chamber Board is happy to be able to award these funds to San Benito County students. Funds are raised through a silent auction of goods donated by local businesses and community members. We are very grateful for those that donate, and those that bid on items each year. We are thrilled to be able to support our local students in their future endeavors,” the press release stated.

The scholarship applications are open to all San Benito County students including students pursuing or continuing community college, four year college, trade schools and those pursuing entrepreneurial pathways will be considered.

Application window opened on Dec. 10 and will close on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m.

Applications:

Can be downloaded from here.

or picked up in person at:

SBC Chamber of Commerce & Visitors’ Center

Monday-Thursday from 9:30-2:30 pm

243 Sixth Street Suite 100

Hollister, CA 95023

Office: 831.637.5315

Completed scholarships:

Can be submitted in person, placed in our mailbox, or emailed to:

CEO@SanBenitoCountyChamber.com

Questions? Email Michelle Leonard