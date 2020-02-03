SBC coronavirus patients transferred out of county for medical care

San Benito County Public Health Services is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control, the California Public Health Department, and other partners as this continues to be a rapidly evolving situation.

Information provided by San Benito County Public Health Services.

Two patients with novel coronavirus in San Benito County showed worsening symptoms late Sunday night and were referred for medical evaluation.

“It was then determined that both patients needed to be admitted to a hospital equipped for a higher level of care. The patients have been transferred out of San Benito County by specialty ambulance,” said San Benito County Health Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib.

Even with news of this case, the risk to the general public remains low because the patient remained at home, according to a recent release. San Benito County residents, students, workers, and visitors should continue to engage in their regular activities and practice good health hygiene since this is the height of flu season. Anyone with respiratory symptoms, such as a cough, sore throat, or fever, should stay home, practice proper cough etiquette and hand hygiene, and limit their contact with other people. San Benito County Public Health Services is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control, the California Public Health Department, and other partners as this continues to be a rapidly evolving situation.

On Feb. 2, San Benito County Public Health Services activated its Department Operations Center to ensure regular communications to the public, providers and partners, as well as to handle any reports of potential novel coronavirus infection. The department will continue to provide regular updates and to work with healthcare providers as the situation evolves.

Since this situation is rapidly changing, the public should visit the San Benito County Public Health Services website for updated local information at http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/. The CDC provides more information about novel coronavirus at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

