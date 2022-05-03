SBC Democratic Central Committee announces endorsements

Information provided by the San Benito County Democratic Central Committee

The San Benito County Democratic Central Committee (SBCDCC) announced its endorsements for candidates running in the June 2022 primary election. SBCDCC said it endorses the following candidates:

U.S. House of Representatives, District 18: Zoe Lofgren

California State Assembly, 29th District: Robert Rivas

San Benito County Board of Supervisors, District 1: Betsy Dirks

San Benito County Board of Supervisors, District 3: Mindy Sotelo

“SBCDCC is proud to endorse these candidates for federal, state and county offices,” said Leslie Austin, county chair of SBCDCC. “We believe these candidates reflect and support the positions of the Democratic Party and will work to make San Benito County better for all of its citizens. SBCDCC encourages all voters to be sure and vote in this year’s primary election on June 7, 2022.”

The announcement did not include endorsements for the secretary of state, sheriff-coroner, district attorney or San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 4 races.