SBC Farm Bureau cancels Farm Day due to coronavirus concerns

Ag organization expects to bring event back to Bolado Park next year.

Information provided by the San Benito County Farm Bureau.

In light of recent recommendations from San Benito County Public Health Services to cancel or postpone large public events to protect the community from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the San Benito County Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom made the decision to cancel this year’s Farm Day event scheduled for March 17, according to a recent release.

“We understand that this will be disappointing to a lot of school children as well as our volunteers and presenters,” the Farm Bureau release said. “However, we feel it is in the best interest of all involved and to help preserve the health of our community that we follow the recommendation of local health officials. We want to thank all of our presenters and volunteers for their time in preparation for this event and look forward to bringing back Farm Day at Bolado Park next year.”