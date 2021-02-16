SBC Free Library Adult Literacy Program to resume online

Curbside pickup will be available for those needing reading and other study materials.

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Free Library.

The Adult Literacy Program, run by the San Benito County Free Library, and supported by the Friends of the Library, was placed on hold last year, due to the closure of the library during the Shelter In Place order.

The program is planning on resuming soon, virtually for the time being, by utilizing Zoom and other online strategies. Curbside pickup will be available for those needing reading and other study materials.

Adriana Garcia, program coordinator, will include coaching on the use of Zoom if needed, in addition to the regular training for the mentors. Additional tutors are always needed and appreciated, and there is still time to sign up.

Currently, there are students studying basic fluency, while others are focusing on idioms. Intermediate and advanced students might be working on their citizenship exam, GED certification, vocational or other personal goals.

One of the Library’s success stories is Eduardo R. He had left school in the 9th grade, but had always wanted to return. A friend suggested that he work on his English skills by borrowing books from the library, which is where he saw Mrs. Rebecca Salinas volunteering as an adult literacy tutor. (Mrs. Salinas is also a member of the Friends of the San Benito County Free Library.) He signed up for the program, got his GED, then attended Gavilan and CSUMB. He is now studying for his MA, with plans to pay it forward by becoming a counselor to help others.

If you are in need of improving your English language skills, or are interested in volunteering as a tutor, call the library at (831) 636-4107, or email them at library@cosb.us. For more information on the Friends of the San Benito County Free Library, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sbclibraryfriends.

