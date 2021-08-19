SBC Health Officer issues order directing vaccination of public safety workers

City, county employees and public safety contractors must be fully vaccinated by September 30. Those that are not fully vaccinated by the deadline will be subject to twice weekly testing.

San Benito County announced an order for vaccination for public safety workers. The order, which includes city and county employees, comes days after six Hollister firefighters tested positive for COVID-19.

Acting Chief Charlie Bedolla said the first positive result was on Aug. 13 and that the outbreak will not result in a drop in service.

“Our main concern is the health and well being of our staff,” Bedolla told BenitoLink.

He did not provide the rate of vaccination for the Hollister Fire Department and if multiple stations were affected. Hollister Fire Department provides fire services to the unincorporated area of San Benito County and San Juan Bautista.

The San Benito County press release reads as follows:

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Interim Public Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci, MD, FACEP issued a new public health order today directing all County of San Benito, City of Hollister and City of San Juan Bautista employees and contractors who provide Fire and Emergency Medical Services in San Benito County to be fully vaccinated by September 30, 2021. Additionally, the order requires all law enforcement personnel to provide documentation of vaccination to their employer or undergo weekly testing.

The new Order for all fire, law enforcement, and EMS which will take effect on August 19, 2021, expands a California Department of Public Health order issued on August 5, 2021 requiring employees in high-risk health care and congregate settings to be fully vaccinated by September 30, 2021.

Dr. Ghilarducci states that all fire, emergency medical services, and law enforcement workers are critical to public health and safety and these groups regularly interact with high-risk health care and congregate (jail) settings as well as with medically vulnerable individuals within the community.

This measure comes as COVID-19 cases have increased within San Benito County. As of today, San Benito County’s new cases per day per 100,000 residents was at 18.3. There are currently 5 patients hospitalized including 1 in intensive care. Meanwhile, San Benito County has fully vaccinated 58 percent of residents 12 and older while another 11 percent have been partially vaccinated.

Summary of Health Order:

All Fire and Emergency Medical Services workers must provide vaccination documentation to their employer and be fully vaccinated by September 30, 2021.

Those not yet fully vaccinated shall immediately undergo at least twice weekly testing.

For Fire and Emergency Medical Services testing will not be allowed as a substitute for full vaccination after September 30, 2021.

All law personnel must provide vaccination documentation to their employer or undergo weekly testing.

All unvaccinated workers must wear a FDA-cleared surgical mask or respirator in indoor settings.

Employer must maintain documentation of fully vaccinated employees

Copy of Order Attached

For additional information please visit www.sbccovid19.us.

To make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment please visit www. myturn.ca.gov/.