Information provided by Kerry Tobias

The San Benito County Historical Society is thrilled with the completion of the concrete flooring in the Palmtag Shed at the Historical Village.

This improvement has enhanced the usefulness of the shed as evidenced by the jam session and dancing that took place there during the recent Good Old Fashioned Blue Grass Festival. The venue will be a welcomed improvement at the upcoming Hope Harvest Festival September 23rd and 24th as well.

The new flooring provides more secure footing for visitors and keeps moisture sensitive wagon wheels out of the dirt. Embedded floor anchors provide greater security for the antique equipment on display. The new flooring is part of a longer range vision to improve the visitor educational and recreational experience at the Historical Village.

The project was funded in part by a Program Project Grant from the Community Foundation for San Benito County. Other contributors including Pape Material Handling, Gonzales CA, the Monterey Viejo Chapter E Clampus Vitus, Dave Grimsley, members of the Historical Society as well as many additional volunteers. The Historical Society is grateful for all who support its endeavor to preserve San Benito County History.